    Michelle Craft

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Kierra Bickman, Michelle Craft, and Alfa Bengan who work at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany wish their families and friends a happy holiday season.

    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 05:41
    Category: Greetings
