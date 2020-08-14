Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Sailor - Arty

    ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Video by Seaman Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    200814-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 14, 2020) A feature video about Musician 2nd Class Arthur Robinson, French Horn player for the U. S. Naval Forces Europe Band, blending his love of music and diving. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776757
    VIRIN: 200814-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104331
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Sailor - Arty, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Musician
    Diving
    Navy
    Arty

