Chief Master Sergeant Blandburg would like to give a holiday shoutout to her friends and family back home.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 04:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776748
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-XZ889-289
|Filename:
|DOD_108104314
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|YAZOO CITY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
