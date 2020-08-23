Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naples Earthquake Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    (200823-N-ZJ713-001 NAPLES, Italy) A spot advertising the importance of earthquake safety and promoting ready.navy.mil. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 04:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776746
    VIRIN: 200823-N-ZJ713-001
    Filename: DOD_108104311
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples Earthquake Spot, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Preparedness
    Earthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT