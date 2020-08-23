(200823-N-ZJ713-001 NAPLES, Italy) A spot advertising the importance of earthquake safety and promoting ready.navy.mil. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 04:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776746
|VIRIN:
|200823-N-ZJ713-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104311
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naples Earthquake Spot, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
