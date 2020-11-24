MSgt Alisha Webster would like to give her friends and family back home a happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 04:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|776744
|VIRIN:
|201124-F-XZ889-992
|Filename:
|DOD_108104309
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT