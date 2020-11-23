U.S. Marines at the Mail Distribution Center on Camp Kinser, process and sort incoming packages and mail, on Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 23, 2020. Mail being sent by plane departs for Japan from Chicago, Illinois, but mail traveling by ship will leave from San Diego, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 01:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776728
|VIRIN:
|201123-N-DG088-846
|Filename:
|DOD_108104252
|Length:
|00:16:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa postal service broll package, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT