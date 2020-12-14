The commercial fishing vessel Alexandria Pearl burns about half a mile south of Fort Morgan, Alabama, December 14, 2020. All four people onboard were rescued by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Keylon Gough)
|12.14.2020
|12.14.2020 22:17
|B-Roll
|776715
|201214-G-G0108-1002
|DOD_108104126
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT MORGAN, AL, US
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 near Fort Morgan, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
