Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 4 near Fort Morgan, Alabama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MORGAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The commercial fishing vessel Alexandria Pearl burns about half a mile south of Fort Morgan, Alabama, December 14, 2020. All four people onboard were rescued by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Keylon Gough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776715
    VIRIN: 201214-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_108104126
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FORT MORGAN, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 near Fort Morgan, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Fort Morgan
    Station Dauphin Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT