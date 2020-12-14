Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 near Fort Morgan, Alabama

    FORT MORGAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The commercial fishing vessel Alexandria Pearl burns about half a mile south of Fort Morgan, Alabama, December 14, 2020. All four people onboard were rescued by the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Blake Berryman)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776714
    VIRIN: 201214-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104125
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT MORGAN, AL, US 

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Fort Morgan
    Station Dauphin Island

