    25th Infantry Division Light-Fighter Cook-off

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Non 92G, Army culinary specialists, from across the division participate in the inaugural Tropic Lightning week "Light-Fighter Cook-off" Nov. 16-17, 2020 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers were judged on their ability to prepare, cook and plate a meal using predetermined ingredients. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776709
    VIRIN: 201116-A-PC678-001
    Filename: DOD_108104061
    Length: 00:11:08
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Light-Fighter Cook-off, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM
    TLW2020
    Tropic Lightning Week 2020

