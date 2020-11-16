25th Infantry Division Light-Fighter Cook-off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Non 92G, Army culinary specialists, from across the division participate in the inaugural Tropic Lightning week "Light-Fighter Cook-off" Nov. 16-17, 2020 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers were judged on their ability to prepare, cook and plate a meal using predetermined ingredients. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)