Non 92G, Army culinary specialists, from across the division participate in the inaugural Tropic Lightning week "Light-Fighter Cook-off" Nov. 16-17, 2020 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers were judged on their ability to prepare, cook and plate a meal using predetermined ingredients. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 21:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776709
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-PC678-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104061
|Length:
|00:11:08
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Light-Fighter Cook-off, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT