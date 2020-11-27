Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "My Race, My Story"

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    #SMC is back for its second iteration of the successful “My Race, My Story!”

    Check out how Capt Alejandra Mejia discusses her experience and how that experience has made her more #resilient throughout her career. #SpaceStartsHere #MyRaceMyStory

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 22:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 776708
    VIRIN: 201127-X-AO618-169
    Filename: DOD_108104043
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 

    USSF My Race My Story

