video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776708" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#SMC is back for its second iteration of the successful “My Race, My Story!”



Check out how Capt Alejandra Mejia discusses her experience and how that experience has made her more #resilient throughout her career. #SpaceStartsHere #MyRaceMyStory