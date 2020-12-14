Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Defense Secretary Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 14, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 20:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776704
    Filename: DOD_108104027
    Length: 00:27:35
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Defense Secretary Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ows
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    CORONAVIRUS
    warp speed
    covid19vaccine

