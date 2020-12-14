Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drill Instructor School Interview Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marines with, Drill Instructor School, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD) answer interview questions, at Marine corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Ca., Dec 9, 2020. Drill Instructor School Students must complete 57 training days before earning the title of drill instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776703
    VIRIN: 201214-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108104020
    Length: 00:18:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School Interview Package, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructors
    Drill Instructor School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT