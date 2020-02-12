Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Hearts

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, hosted a 5k on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 2, 2020. During the 5k, participants raced to pick up gift requests in which they will buy a present for a child. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 19:38
    Location: HI, US

