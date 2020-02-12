Holiday Hearts

25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, hosted a 5k on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 2, 2020. During the 5k, participants raced to pick up gift requests in which they will buy a present for a child. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
