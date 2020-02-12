The 25th Infantry Division staff conducted a command post exercise at the Kahuku Training Area, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7. The CPX was a scenario based, computer driven, crawl phase exercise to prepare the division staff for large scale field operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 19:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776695
|VIRIN:
|201202-A-EL257-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108103955
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, G6 - This is my squad, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT