    G6 - This is my squad

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 25th Infantry Division staff conducted a command post exercise at the Kahuku Training Area, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7. The CPX was a scenario based, computer driven, crawl phase exercise to prepare the division staff for large scale field operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776695
    VIRIN: 201202-A-EL257-001
    Filename: DOD_108103955
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, G6 - This is my squad, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th ID
    USARPAC
    I Corps
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

