The Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services recently announced that they now offer virtual reality-enabled fire extinguisher training at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The new virtual reality kits include a headset and a realistic fire extinguisher-controller aimed to provide students a realistic feel while eliminating additional fuel costs and space requirements associated with its past live-fire training kits. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776692
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-HC101-092
|Filename:
|DOD_108103925
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB fire extinguisher training goes virtual, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS
