Edwards AFB fire extinguisher training goes virtual

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776692" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services recently announced that they now offer virtual reality-enabled fire extinguisher training at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The new virtual reality kits include a headset and a realistic fire extinguisher-controller aimed to provide students a realistic feel while eliminating additional fuel costs and space requirements associated with its past live-fire training kits. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)