    Edwards AFB fire extinguisher training goes virtual

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services recently announced that they now offer virtual reality-enabled fire extinguisher training at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The new virtual reality kits include a headset and a realistic fire extinguisher-controller aimed to provide students a realistic feel while eliminating additional fuel costs and space requirements associated with its past live-fire training kits. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 18:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776692
    VIRIN: 201207-F-HC101-092
    Filename: DOD_108103925
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    412th Test Wing

