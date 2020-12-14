Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG Receives COVID-19 Vaccine For Distribution

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard receives the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Morgantown, WV.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776687
    VIRIN: 201214-Z-BS255-467
    Filename: DOD_108103901
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Receives COVID-19 Vaccine For Distribution, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    National Guard
    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

