The West Virginia National Guard receives the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Morgantown, WV.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 18:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776687
|VIRIN:
|201214-Z-BS255-467
|Filename:
|DOD_108103901
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WVNG Receives COVID-19 Vaccine For Distribution, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
