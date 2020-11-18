Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Demolition Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron received training on demolition techniques at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2020. Demolition is the most common and effective way for an EOD technician to dispose of explosives. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)