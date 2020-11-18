Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Demolition Training

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron received training on demolition techniques at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2020. Demolition is the most common and effective way for an EOD technician to dispose of explosives. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 16:11
    Category: Interviews
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Explosion
    Nellis
    EOD
    Training

