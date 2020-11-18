The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron received training on demolition techniques at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 18, 2020. Demolition is the most common and effective way for an EOD technician to dispose of explosives. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 16:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|776636
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-LY743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108103672
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Demolition Training, by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
