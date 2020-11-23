Colonel Mentzer shares the impact Rosa Parks has had not only on her personal journey, but also Maxwell AFB and the whole nation.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776635
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-NC309-342
|Filename:
|DOD_108103659
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Mentzer Speaks About Rosa Parks, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
