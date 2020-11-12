Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general, U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth, senior enlisted advisor, IMCOM, give their 2020 Holiday Message to the IMCOM workforce Dec. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 15:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776632
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-FF589-551
|Filename:
|DOD_108103632
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Holiday Message, by Joshua Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT