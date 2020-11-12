Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IMCOM Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Joshua Ford 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general, U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth, senior enlisted advisor, IMCOM, give their 2020 Holiday Message to the IMCOM workforce Dec. 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 15:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776632
    VIRIN: 201211-A-FF589-551
    Filename: DOD_108103632
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Holiday Message, by Joshua Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    USAEC
    U.S. Army Installation Management
    Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Ulloth
    Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT