    Tulsa District surveys endangered species_BRoll

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is responsible for monitoring the Interior Least Tern populations on the Arkansas, Canadian and Red Rivers within the district’s boundaries.
    The district conducts these surveys to ensure compliance with the Biological Opinion they have with US Fish and Wildlife Service pertaining to their reservoir operations and the effect it may have on this endangered species.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776623
    VIRIN: 200901-A-IF821-1002
    Filename: DOD_108103410
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: OK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tulsa District surveys endangered species_BRoll, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Endangered Species
    Tulsa District
    Interior Least Tern

