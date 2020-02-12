Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill, Shaw AFB integrated training highlights

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Take a look at some of the sights and sounds from MacDill Air Force Base and Shaw Air Force Base integrated training. MacDill tested its ability to provide air refueling support in contested environments! The 6th Air Refueling Wing is accelerating change.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776616
    VIRIN: 201214-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108103301
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill, Shaw AFB integrated training highlights, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Shaw Air Force Base
    MacDill Air Force Base
    air refueling
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

