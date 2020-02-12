Take a look at some of the sights and sounds from MacDill Air Force Base and Shaw Air Force Base integrated training. MacDill tested its ability to provide air refueling support in contested environments! The 6th Air Refueling Wing is accelerating change.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776616
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108103301
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team MacDill, Shaw AFB integrated training highlights, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
