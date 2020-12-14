Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard B-roll Footage of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival

    MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Video b-roll of COVID-19 vaccine arrival and receipt in West Virginia.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776577
    VIRIN: 201214-Z-BX255-902
    Filename: DOD_108103094
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MORGANTOWN, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard B-roll Footage of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    WVNG
    COVID-19

