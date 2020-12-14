Video b-roll of COVID-19 vaccine arrival and receipt in West Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776577
|VIRIN:
|201214-Z-BX255-902
|Filename:
|DOD_108103094
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, W.Va. Guard B-roll Footage of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT