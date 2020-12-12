Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorfile Brigade conducts a series of training exercises in Lviv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776574
|VIRIN:
|201212-A-BO958-321
|Filename:
|DOD_108103080
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts Attack and Counter Attack Exercises, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT