    SOUTHCOM 2020 Year-in-Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A brief look at U.S. Southern Command missions, engagements and accomplishment in 2020. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020
    This work, SOUTHCOM 2020 Year-in-Review, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM

