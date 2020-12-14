A brief look at U.S. Southern Command missions, engagements and accomplishment in 2020. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776573
|VIRIN:
|201214-D-YR030-612
|Filename:
|DOD_108103079
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM 2020 Year-in-Review, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT