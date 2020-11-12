Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship Training (Video Production)

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    12.11.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, engage targets with M4 carbine and M17 pistol during weapons qualification at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 11, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776536
    VIRIN: 201211-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108102895
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Training (Video Production), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b
    TrainingDoneRight

