U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, engage targets with M4 carbine and M17 pistol during weapons qualification at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 11, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776536
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108102895
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marksmanship Training (Video Production), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT