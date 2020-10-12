Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Holiday Message 2020

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    General Mark Kelly, Commander of Air Combat Command, his wife Mrs. Tanya Kelly, Command CMSgt David Wade, ACC Command Chief, and his wife Mrs. Stephanie Wade wish a happy holiday season to all ACC team members, their families and surrounding communities that support them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Holiday Message 2020, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

