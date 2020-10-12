ACC Holiday Message 2020

General Mark Kelly, Commander of Air Combat Command, his wife Mrs. Tanya Kelly, Command CMSgt David Wade, ACC Command Chief, and his wife Mrs. Stephanie Wade wish a happy holiday season to all ACC team members, their families and surrounding communities that support them.
|12.10.2020
|12.14.2020 09:21
|Greetings
