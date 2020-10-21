Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Agia Triada Tzagaroli Monastery- Explore Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FPO, GREECE

    10.21.2020

    Video by Seaman Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    The Agia Triada Tzagaroli Monastery in Crete offers a unique experience for Sailors while stationed on board NSA Souda Bay. Take a look at this video for a sneak peek of just a couple of amazing things you can do while visiting the historic and beautiful Holy Monastery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776496
    VIRIN: 201021-N-EG592-001
    Filename: DOD_108102791
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FPO, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agia Triada Tzagaroli Monastery- Explore Europe, by PO3 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Explore Europe
    Holy Monastery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT