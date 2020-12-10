Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Saving 10 Dec 2020 (Interview)

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    12.10.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Stinson, a Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about simulated casualty as a part of a life saving exercise at Dandolo Training Area in Pordenone, Italy , Dec. 10, 2020 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 06:28
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:09
