U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Stinson, a Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about simulated casualty as a part of a life saving exercise at Dandolo Training Area in Pordenone, Italy , Dec. 10, 2020 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 06:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776492
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108102726
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Life Saving 10 Dec 2020 (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
