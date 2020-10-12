Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships Showcase

    BARLING, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Michaela Granger 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, which were held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela CP Granger)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 02:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776461
    VIRIN: 201210-A-HS328-405
    Filename: DOD_108102544
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: BARLING, AR, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships Showcase, by SPC Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS

    sniper
    competition
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    AFSAM
    WPW
    NGMTC
    National Guard Sniper School

