Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, which were held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela CP Granger)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 02:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776461
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-HS328-405
|Filename:
|DOD_108102544
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|BARLING, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships Showcase, by SPC Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
