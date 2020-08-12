Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fuel Tank Build Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Squadron perform fuel tank build up in order to efficiently execute the mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 8, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776455
    VIRIN: 201209-F-SQ280-156
    Filename: DOD_108102424
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Tank Build Up, by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Maintenance
    8 FW
    Fuel Tank
    Fuels Systems
    Fuels Farm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT