    U.S. Marines conduct demolition range aboard CATC Camp Fuji

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    12.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji conducted a demolition range on CATC Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2020. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducted the demolition range to dispose of ammunition and ordnance that have been deemed unusable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776444
    VIRIN: 201214-M-ZM399-1001
    Filename: DOD_108102374
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct demolition range aboard CATC Camp Fuji, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Demolition Range
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    CATC Camp Fuji

