Area IV residents celebrate the holiday season with a festival on Camp Walker
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 19:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|776429
|VIRIN:
|201203-N-UY393-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108102261
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kringle Fest 2020, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT