    IMD2 DECOMP Use an Input File to Extract with Decomp (captioned)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Learn how to extract a FULL table using the command line DECOMP tool.  Video provides step by step instructions on the DECOMP utility provided with FED LOG and PUB LOG.  DECOMP is useful in extracting data to be imported into the user’s system or application.

