Learn how to extract a FULL table using the command line DECOMP tool. Video provides step by step instructions on the DECOMP utility provided with FED LOG and PUB LOG. DECOMP is useful in extracting data to be imported into the user’s system or application.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 16:27
|Category:
|Video ID:
|776421
|VIRIN:
|201213-O-LU733-416
|Filename:
|DOD_108102204
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IMD2 DECOMP Use an Input File to Extract with Decomp (captioned), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
