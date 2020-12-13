IMD2 DECOMP Use an Input File to Extract with Decomp (captioned)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776421" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Learn how to extract a FULL table using the command line DECOMP tool. Video provides step by step instructions on the DECOMP utility provided with FED LOG and PUB LOG. DECOMP is useful in extracting data to be imported into the user’s system or application.