    UPDATED How to obtain a NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code (English Version)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Watch this updated video to learn how to obtain a NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code and register to do business with the United States Government. For more information visit: https//cage.dla.mil/

    Date Taken: 12.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 16:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776420
    VIRIN: 201213-D-LU733-180
    Filename: DOD_108102203
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: US

