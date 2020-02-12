Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Joint Response Training

    KUWAIT

    12.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, takes part in a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training scenario in Kuwait, Dec. 02, 2020. The joint CBRN training prepares service members with the knowledge and skills to correctly identify hazards and respond to crisis in a joint environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 08:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776411
    VIRIN: 201202-M-NK334-1001
    Filename: DOD_108101973
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: KW

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    vehicle maintenance
    2/5
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    readiness
    Crisis Response
    Crisis Response Exercise
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    CREX

