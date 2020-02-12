SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Joint Response Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, takes part in a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training scenario in Kuwait, Dec. 02, 2020. The joint CBRN training prepares service members with the knowledge and skills to correctly identify hazards and respond to crisis in a joint environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)