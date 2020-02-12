U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, takes part in a joint chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training scenario in Kuwait, Dec. 02, 2020. The joint CBRN training prepares service members with the knowledge and skills to correctly identify hazards and respond to crisis in a joint environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 08:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776411
|VIRIN:
|201202-M-NK334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101973
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Joint Response Training, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
