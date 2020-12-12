A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Department of Defense civilian Marga Suwarno of Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 12, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Suwarno was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency, Paris, France. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776407
|VIRIN:
|201212-F-F3100-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101759
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marga Suwarno - Dignified Transfer, by Sgt Benjamin Valmoja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT