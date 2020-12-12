Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marga Suwarno - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Valmoja 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Department of Defense civilian Marga Suwarno of Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 12, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Suwarno was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency, Paris, France. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776407
    VIRIN: 201212-F-F3100-001
    Filename: DOD_108101759
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marga Suwarno - Dignified Transfer, by Sgt Benjamin Valmoja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Dignified Transfer
    Air Force
    USAF
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Headquarters Air Force

