Army Gen. Gus F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, briefs the media on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Dec. 12, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 13:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|776400
|Filename:
|DOD_108101681
|Length:
|00:28:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Warp Speed Leader Holds Briefing on Vaccine Distribution, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
