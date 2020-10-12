U.S. Navy Lt. Ally Grass, a critical care nurse assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command , wishes her family and friends back home in Swansboro, NC, a happy holiday season. Marines and Sailors with SPMAGTF-CR-CC are currently forward-deployed to the Middle East as a rapidly deployable crisis response force in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776395
|VIRIN:
|201210-M-NK334-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108101663
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|NC, US
|Hometown:
|SWANSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout: Swansboro, N, Native, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT