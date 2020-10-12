Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shoutout: Swansboro, N, Native

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Navy Lt. Ally Grass, a critical care nurse assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command , wishes her family and friends back home in Swansboro, NC, a happy holiday season. Marines and Sailors with SPMAGTF-CR-CC are currently forward-deployed to the Middle East as a rapidly deployable crisis response force in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776395
    VIRIN: 201210-M-NK334-1007
    Filename: DOD_108101663
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NC, US
    Hometown: SWANSBORO, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shoutout: Swansboro, N, Native, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    vehicle maintenance
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    readiness
    Crisis Response
    Crisis Response Exercise
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    CREX

