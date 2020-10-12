Holiday Shoutout: Lyman, WY, Native

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy HM William Clarke, a hospital corpsman assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, wishes his family and friends back home in Lyman, WY, a happy holiday season. Marines and Sailors with SPMAGTF-CR-CC are currently forward-deployed to the Middle East as a rapidly deployable crisis response force in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.