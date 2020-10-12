Holiday Shoutout: East St. Louis, IL, Native

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. D'Tavean Abrams, a radio operator assigned to Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, wishes his family and friends back home in East St. Louis, IL, a happy holiday season. Marines and Sailors with SPMAGTF-CR-CC are currently forward-deployed to the Middle East as a rapidly deployable crisis response force in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 02:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776388
|VIRIN:
|201210-M-NK334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101656
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
