Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues person from vessel taking on water 27 miles off Dunedin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew rescued a person on a 38-foot vessel taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin Florida, Dec 12, 2020. The crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and tow the vessel back to a marina. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776384
    VIRIN: 201212-G-G0107-002
    Filename: DOD_108101559
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues person from vessel taking on water 27 miles off Dunedin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    dewatering
    boat safety
    Station St. Petersburg
    offshore tow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT