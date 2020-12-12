Coast Guard rescues person from vessel taking on water 27 miles off Dunedin

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew rescued a person on a 38-foot vessel taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin Florida, Dec 12, 2020. The crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and tow the vessel back to a marina. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)
