The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776373" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With the difficulties presented by COVID-19, the Alaska National Guard once again managed to spread joy to remote villages in difficult times. This year’s iteration of Op Santa brought the Christmas spirit to the villages of Birch Creek, Stevens Village, and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Guardsmen and volunteers delivered the gifts to the villages for their distribution to the children. None of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.