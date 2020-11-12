Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    With the difficulties presented by COVID-19, the Alaska National Guard once again managed to spread joy to remote villages in difficult times. This year’s iteration of Op Santa brought the Christmas spirit to the villages of Birch Creek, Stevens Village, and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Guardsmen and volunteers delivered the gifts to the villages for their distribution to the children. None of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    This work, The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition

    Holidays
    Operation Santa Claus
    Salvation Army
    Alaska National Guard

