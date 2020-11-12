With the difficulties presented by COVID-19, the Alaska National Guard once again managed to spread joy to remote villages in difficult times. This year’s iteration of Op Santa brought the Christmas spirit to the villages of Birch Creek, Stevens Village, and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Guardsmen and volunteers delivered the gifts to the villages for their distribution to the children. None of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776373
|VIRIN:
|201211-Z-MK318-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101335
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition
