Arizona National Guard service members sorted and organized boxes of food, which had been delivered to a food bank in Williams, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020. The food will be distributed to area residents at a latter date. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776367
|VIRIN:
|201211-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108101195
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|WILLIAMS, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guard stocks food at Williams Food Bank, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
