Col. Christopher Ruga, USAG Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander encourages residents to take a few minutes to tell Army leadership what they like and don't like regarding their housing by responding to the annual privatized housing satisfaction survey.
The online survey was emailed to tenants Dec. 2, to those living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing. If you did not receive the survey notice e-mail, please contact the garrison housing office at 353-3541.
(OMB Control Number: 0704-0553 OMB Expiration Date: 31 March 22)
This work, Fort Wainwright Army housing satisfaction survey, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
