    Fort Wainwright Army housing satisfaction survey

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Col. Christopher Ruga, USAG Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander encourages residents to take a few minutes to tell Army leadership what they like and don't like regarding their housing by responding to the annual privatized housing satisfaction survey.

    The online survey was emailed to tenants Dec. 2, to those living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing. If you did not receive the survey notice e-mail, please contact the garrison housing office at 353-3541.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 19:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776363
    VIRIN: 201211-A-XA877-0001
    Filename: DOD_108101144
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Fort Wainwright Army housing satisfaction survey, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    Fairbanks Alaska
    USAG Alaska

