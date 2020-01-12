Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First U.S. Space Force Trainees Complete BEAST Week at BMT

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten and Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    The First U.S. Space Force trainees to attend U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training complete the obstacle course during Basic Expeditionary Airmen Skills Training or BEAST week. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester/Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776357
    VIRIN: 201203-F-OP274-1002
    Filename: DOD_108101078
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First U.S. Space Force Trainees Complete BEAST Week at BMT, by A1C Dustin Braaten and SSgt Matthew Hester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Trainees
    Basic Military Training
    3 AVS
    3d Audiovisual Squadron
    U.S. Space Force
    SpaceForceBMT

