The First U.S. Space Force trainees to attend U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training complete the obstacle course during Basic Expeditionary Airmen Skills Training or BEAST week. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester/Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 19:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776357
|VIRIN:
|201203-F-OP274-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108101078
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First U.S. Space Force Trainees Complete BEAST Week at BMT, by A1C Dustin Braaten and SSgt Matthew Hester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT