    We Are Air Force Reserve Command

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Our HQ Air Force Reserve Command team of professionals love serving our Citizen Airmen and families. Meet the AFRC team in this second edition of #WeAreAFRC

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 16:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776343
    VIRIN: 201211-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_108100769
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Air Force Reserve Command, by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC

