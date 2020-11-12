Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OTSG/MEDCOM Virtual Holiday Gathering and Award Recognition Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Army Surgeon General and MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major Diamond Hough will host a virtual holiday event for the staff of the Office of the Surgeon General and the U.S. Army Medical Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 16:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776339
    Filename: DOD_108100693
    Length: 00:57:02
    Location: DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OTSG/MEDCOM Virtual Holiday Gathering and Award Recognition Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Office of the Surgeon General
    Diamond Hough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT