Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Surgeon General’s annual workshop concludes, focuses on “refusing to lose”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Medical Service

    The Air Force Surgeon General’s annual Senior Leadership Workshop met for the third day on December 9, with more than 500 Air Force Medical Service leaders attending virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-virtual platform, a first for the Air Force Medical Service, focused on the theme of refusing to lose, highlighting the challenges to resiliency, representation and relationships that could impact AFMS success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776337
    Filename: DOD_108100640
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General’s annual workshop concludes, focuses on “refusing to lose”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Surgeon General&rsquo;s annual workshop concludes, focuses on &ldquo;refusing to lose&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    medical readiness
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Senior Leadership Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT