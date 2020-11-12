Air Force Surgeon General’s annual workshop concludes, focuses on “refusing to lose”

The Air Force Surgeon General’s annual Senior Leadership Workshop met for the third day on December 9, with more than 500 Air Force Medical Service leaders attending virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-virtual platform, a first for the Air Force Medical Service, focused on the theme of refusing to lose, highlighting the challenges to resiliency, representation and relationships that could impact AFMS success.
