U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dallas Floodway Supplemental - ATSF Bridge Demolition

We have recently started demolition on The Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway railroad bridge as part of the Dallas Floodway supplemental. The decommissioned railroad bridge is being removed to achieve proper water flow through the Dallas Floodway. Watch this video to learn more. Learn more about the Dallas Floodway here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Sustainment/Dallas-Floodway/