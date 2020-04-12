We have recently started demolition on The Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway railroad bridge as part of the Dallas Floodway supplemental. The decommissioned railroad bridge is being removed to achieve proper water flow through the Dallas Floodway. Watch this video to learn more. Learn more about the Dallas Floodway here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Sustainment/Dallas-Floodway/
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776327
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-ZS026-402
|Filename:
|DOD_108100461
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dallas Floodway Supplemental - ATSF Bridge Demolition, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT