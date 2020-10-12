Dams et al Episode 16:Woodland Islands Habitat Creation
Dams et al is a weekly burst of news about the Portland District and its people, projects, facilities and, you guessed it, dams. Although we’re a bit cheeky about the delivery, the information in each episode is real. I guess Portland is just rubbing off on us. Remember, you keep Portland weird, we’ll keep it engineered.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776319
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-YY531-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108100186
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ST. HELENS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dams et al Episode 16:Woodland Islands Habitat Creation, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT