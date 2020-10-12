Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dams et al Episode 16:Woodland Islands Habitat Creation

    ST. HELENS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Dams et al Episode 16:Woodland Islands Habitat Creation

    Dams et al is a weekly burst of news about the Portland District and its people, projects, facilities and, you guessed it, dams. Although we’re a bit cheeky about the delivery, the information in each episode is real. I guess Portland is just rubbing off on us. Remember, you keep Portland weird, we’ll keep it engineered.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Oregon
    Habitat
    Salmon
    Portland
    St. Helens
    Woodland Islands

